Democrat Amy McGrath launches bid for Kentucky Senate, hopes to unseat McConnell

Amy McGrath, a former fighter pilot who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2018, launched a Senate bid Tuesday, hoping to be the Democratic nominee to take on Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the 2020 election.

"(McConnell) has bit by bit, year by year, turned Washington into something we all despise, where dysfunction and chaos are political weapons, where budgets and health care and the Supreme Court are held hostage, a place where ideals go to die," McGrath said in the video announcing her candidacy. "I’m running for Senate because it shouldn’t be like this."

A retired U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant colonel, McGrath made a name for herself as one of the many female veterans running for Congress for the first time in 2018. She lost her race against Rep. Andy Barr, the incumbent for Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District, but this cycle, she wants to unseat one of the biggest names in politics.

In her announcement video, McGrath, a born and raised Kentuckian, tells the story of when she wrote to her senator at 13 years old, during a time when women weren’t allowed to have combat roles in the military, to tell him she wanted to be a fighter pilot, and that "women should be able to do that."

Her senator – McConnell – never responded, she said.

McGrath briefly shared this story in the video launching her 2018 House campaign, too, but this announcement video also highlights other constituents who wrote to McConnell a letter and said they heard nothing back.

Pat Roberts, a steel worker, who worked at a mill that shut down, losing his job. Ann Young, a diabetic "who fears losing her health care and coverage for her pre-existing conditions." Jimmy Guess, a coal miner who had to retire after getting black lung disease. Kendall Russell, a student who needs federal loans to go to college, but doesn’t know how she’ll pay them off.

"Everything that’s wrong in Washington had to start someplace," McGrath says. "Well, it started with this man, who was elected a lifetime ago."

McConnell’s campaign tweeted out a response to McGrath’s announcement, writing, "Welcome to the race, Amy," with a video focusing on McGrath’s more liberal policy stances on issues like immigration, health care and reproductive rights, that ends by asserting she’s "too liberal for Kentucky."

The video also features McGrath’s words along with photos of prominent Democratic politicians, like congressional leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, two of the many Democratic candidates vying to take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Appearing on MSNBC Tuesday morning, McGrath recognized McConnell as a “very formidable” politician, but said that in 2016, Kentuckians voted for Trump because "they wanted to drain the swamp."

"The things that Kentuckians voted for Trump for are not being done," McGrath said. "He's not able to get it done because of Sen. McConnell."

McGrath will have to win the Democratic nomination to have the opportunity to face McConnell. Health care professional Steven Cox and mental health counselor Jimmy Ausbrooks are also seeking the nomination.

However, on day one of her campaign, she's already snagged a congressional endorsement. Presidential candidate Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, a Marine Corps combat veteran of the Iraq War, tweeted that "she's the right person to beat Mitch McConnell."

Amy McGrath knows what it means to serve, she knows what it means to fight, and she's the right person to beat Mitch McConnell.



I'm endorsing my friend Amy for U.S. Senate because she exemplifies the new generation of leadership Kentucky—and our country—deserves. https://t.co/ArAtkKWhzd — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) July 9, 2019

And Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, also a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, said in a tweet that McGrath "is a real fighter for working families in Kentucky," adding, "Go Amy!"