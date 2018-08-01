Democrats call on acting EPA chief to distance himself from Scott Pruitt

The top Republican on the Senate committee that oversees the EPA on Wednesday called for acting chief Andrew Wheeler to made permanent, while Democrats called on Wheeler to distance himself from his controversial predecessor, Scott Pruitt.

Interested in Trump Administration? Add Trump Administration as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Trump Administration news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The tone of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing was vastly different from the last one with an agency administrator -- when Pruitt faced a barrage of questions and criticism.

Ranking Democrat Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware, one of Pruitt's main critics, presented Wheeler with a bottle of Diet Coke that had "Wheeler" on it, a reference to a Washington Post report that Wheeler collects Coca-Cola memorabilia.

Wheeler joked that he would have to run the gift by the EPA ethics office for approval.

Carper said he was glad to finally have an oversight hearing with the head of the EPA, after multiple requests to question Pruitt about the ethical questions surrounding his time at EPA.

"What we do need to hear from Mr. Wheeler today is how he plans to differentiate himself from Mr. Pruitt across a range of environmental policies that are far more consequential," Carper said in his opening statement.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Protesters from an environmental group highlighted those concerns -- both outside the building where the hearing was held and from inside the hearing itself -- where several were removed after quietly holding up signs with Wheeler's face on it and text that read "Pruitt Puppet."