Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has replaced his presidential campaign manager, Generra Peck, with his gubernatorial office's chief of staff, James Uthmeier, several sources have confirmed to ABC News.

Sources also confirmed to ABC News that Peck will remain on the campaign as chief strategist.

The development was first reported by The Messenger.

