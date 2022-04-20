DOJ appealing ruling that struck down travel mask mandate

The announcement came after the CDC said masks aboard planes are still needed.

The Justice Department is appealing a court ruling that said the federal government’s travel mask mandate was unlawful.

The announcement Wednesday came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it still maintains that masks aboard planes, inside airports and other transportation hubs are necessary.

"It is CDC’s continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health," the CDC wrote in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.