Donald Trump and Elon Musk golf at Trump International after election win

An assassination attempt against Trump took place at the course in September.

President-elect Donald Trump appeared to play golf on Sunday at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to social media posts.

Trump was accompanied by his granddaughter, Kai Trump, as well as Elon Musk.

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 05: Elon Musk embraces Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds on October 05, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. This is the first time that Trump has returned to Butler since he was injured during an attempted assassination on July 13. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media, was also at the golf club on Sunday. "Great conversation today with @elonmusk and @realdonaldtrump at Trump International GC, America set for a big comeback!" he wrote alongside a photo on X.

Trump International was the scene of the second assassination attempt made against Trump on Sept. 15, 2024.

It was the second time in as many months that someone had attempted to take the former president's life, after Trump was shot in the ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.

The president-elect has not played golf since that second attempt, but it is unclear if Sunday's outing was Trump's first time back to the club in general.

Sources told ABC News in September that Trump would not golf again until a new security plan was set in place, which was expected after the election.

The Secret Service had previously expressed concerns to Trump about his golfing and had told him during a briefing that additional planning and security procedures are needed in order for him to continue those outings.