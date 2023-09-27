Donald Trump is running for president

He's the leading Republican in the field.

Donald Trump was born on June 14, 1946, and grew up in Queens, New York.

He is married to his wife, Melania, and has five children -- Ivanka, Donald Jr., Eric, Tiffany and Barron.

Trump accumulated his wealth largely by building hotels, golf courses and casinos.

He has been a fixture in pop culture for most of his career, thanks in part to a starring role on NBC's "The Apprentice."

Running on an America-first platform, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016 to become president of the United States.

Trump’s presidency was marred by scandal, resulting in impeachment twice, both times of which ended in acquittal by the U.S. Senate.

He lost reelection to Joe Biden in 2020 but refused to concede and continues to falsely contend the results of the vote.

Trump announced he was running for president again in November 2022, immediately becoming the leading Republican in the field.

Trump has been indicted four times since leaving the White House and has had his mug shot taken.