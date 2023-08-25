Donald Trump's campaign using mug shot in fundraising push

The campaign says Trump's legal battles are "election interference."

Former President Donald Trump's campaign is using the mug shot from his election interference indictment to fundraise, after the campaign quickly posted the image on his campaign website Thursday night with a call to donate.

"Today, at the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia, I was ARRESTED despite having committed NO CRIME," the campaign wrote in the fundraising message, claiming that his legal battles are "election interference."

"But today, I walked into the lion's den with one simple message on behalf of our entire movement: I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA," the fundraising message continued.

Former President Donald Trump is shown in a booking photo released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

The message ends with a plea for a contribution.

Trump is one of 19 defendants charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for their alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Trump was processed and released Thursday night.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Thursday night released Trump's mug shot that was taken shortly after he turned himself in to authorities. Trump is the first former U.S. president to have his mug shot taken.

According to the fine print of the Trump campaign fundraising page, donations through this page go to the Save America Joint Fundraising Committee, which is then split between the campaign committee and the Save America PAC into a 90% - 10% ratio.

Trump also posted his mug shot on his X account, returning to what was once known as Twitter for the first time since January 2021. He posted the same message on Truth Social.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after surrendering at the Fulton County jail on Aug. 24, 2023 in Atlanta. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Joe Biden seemed to take the events in Georgia as an opportunity to fundraise for his own campaign. On Thursday evening, he posted a fundraising link on X, seemingly with a wink to Trump's surrender.

"Apropos of nothing, I think today's a great day to give to my campaign," Biden posted.

ABC News' Will Steakin and Lalee Ibssa contributed to this report.