Durbin defends decision on fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine

Zelenskyy has asked the U.S. to help facilitate delivery from Poland.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., defended the Biden administration's decision to not facilitate the delivery of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine from Poland on Sunday.

"There are other ways for us to provide surface to air missiles and air defenses that will keep the Russians at bay in terms of their aerial attack," Durbin told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos. "There are other ways to do that that are consistent with the NATO alliance and would not jeopardize expanding this into World War III or even worse."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a virtual address to Congress on Wednesday, pleading with the U.S. for additional military aid, further sanctions and a no-fly zone over Ukraine to stop the Russian invasion. Zelenskyy also asked the U.S. to help facilitate the delivery of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine from Poland, but the Biden administration has held firm against the move.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.