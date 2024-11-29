Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to meet with House Republicans on DOGE plans

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will head to Capitol Hill next week to meet with House Republicans on their plan to slash regulations and other parts of the federal government.

Speaker Mike Johnson announced he will host them on Thursday, Dec. 5 to discuss "major reform ideas" to "revive the principle of limited government."

Musk and Ramaswamy have been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the so-called "Department of Government Efficiency." Their roles have been described as "outside of government" advisers on how to make drastic cuts to various federal agencies and their workforces.

Musk, in particular, has become a member of Trump's inner circle as the president-elect prepares for a second term. The Tesla billionaire spent Thanksgiving with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Elon Musk speaks after President-elect Donald Trump spoke during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Nov. 14, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. Alex Brandon/AP

Earlier this week, Musk proposed abolishing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

“Delete CFPB. There are too many duplicative regulatory agencies,” he wrote on his social media platform, X.

Trump on the campaign trail vowed to dismantle federal bureaucracy but did not specifically call for the CFPB to be eliminated. To gut an entire agency would be a difficult task, and would require legislation from Congress.

CFPB, which was formed in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis to protect consumers and review practices of the nation’s banks, lenders and other institutions, has long been a target of conservative attacks over its cost and its regulations.

Earlier this year, the CFPB survived a legal challenge led by former Trump administration Solicitor General Noel Francisco on behalf of a group of payday lenders alleging the agency's structure was illegal. The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 7-2 decision, upheld the agency’s funding mechanism as constitutional.

Musk also recently reposted on social media the names of specific people and jobs that he suggested be cut. They include employees at the Department of Energy and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation. "So many fake jobs," Musk wrote in one post.

Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during a rally for Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, Oct. 27, 2024. Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Musk and Ramaswamy outlined more of their plans for DOGE in a Wall Street Journal op-ed published last week.

They said they were helping Trump’s transition team bring on board a “lean team of small-government crusaders” that would be aimed at three core actions: repealing regulations, reducing the administrative workforce and saving costs.

“We are prepared for the onslaught from entrenched interests in Washington. We expect to prevail,” they wrote. “Now is the moment for decisive action. Our top goal for DOGE is to eliminate the need for its existence by July 4, 2026 -- the expiration date we have set for our project.”

Legal and logistical hurdles remain for Musk and Ramaswamy's goal to slash the government. But they will get some help on Capitol Hill by a new congressional subcommittee aimed at eliminating government waste in conjunction with DOGE. Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a conservative firebrand and staunch supporter of Trump, has been chosen to chair the panel.

Ramaswamy, in response to Johnson's announcement of next week's meeting, said he's had "great discussions so far" with House and Senate GOP leaders about DOGE.

"Congress appears serious about delivering structural reform. We look forward to productive meetings in D.C. next week," Ramaswamy wrote on X.