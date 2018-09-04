EPA watchdog accuses agency of failing to justify Scott Pruitt's security spending

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency did not justify increased spending on former Administrator Scott Pruitt's 24-hour security detail, which grew by almost $2 million in less than a year, the EPA’s watchdog said.

"Failure to properly justify the level of protective services provided to the Administrator has allowed costs to increase from $1.6 million to $3.5 million in just 11 months," the agency’s inspector general said in a long-awaited report on Pruitt's 24-hour protective detail released Tuesday.

As Pruitt came under scrutiny before his July resignation, whistleblower testimony and information obtained by Democrats questioned whether the EPA inflated threats against Pruitt to justify increased spending on security for the administrator without proper explanation.

The report found that the EPA's protective detail has no process to address how much protection the administrator should have or how to carry out that protection. The EPA Office of General Counsel provided a legal opinion that the EPA can legally protect its own administrator, the inspector general said, but adding that the Government Accountability Office says only the Secret Service and State Department have statutory authority to protect Cabinet members.

"The failure to have effective and current standard operating procedures can result in the organization having unclear lines of authority, inconsistent practices, inappropriate or inadequate staffing, and excessive or unnecessary costs,” according to the report summary.

For example, the protective service detail incurred over $3.5 million in costs from February 1, 2017, through December 31, 2017—an increase of over 110 percent compared to the prior period’s costs of $1.6 million— without documented justification," the summary said.

The inspector general recommended that EPA implement new rules about how much time its enforcement agents should spend investigating environmental crimes, that EPA complete a regular threat analysis to identify the proper security protocol for the administrator and that it write uniform policies for the protective detail.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.