Eric Holder tells Stephen Colbert 'I'm thinking about' running for president

Eric Holder is considering a 2020 presidential run.

The former attorney general on Monday night told Stephen Colbert, "I'm thinking about it."

"What I've said," he added, "is that I'd make a determination sometime early next year. My focus, really, now, is on 2018, the midterms and trying to make sure that Democrats take back the Senate, take back the House and do well, importantly, at the state level."

Holder said with redistricting scheduled for 2021 and "a real problem with partisan gerrymandering" he wants "to make sure we elect as many people as possible at the governor level, at the state legislature level, that when 2021 comes, we have a fair redistricting process."