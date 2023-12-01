Expel GOP Rep. George Santos? House set to take possibly historic vote

It is the third attempt to remove the scandal-ridden congressman.

The House will take a possibly historic vote Friday morning on a motion to expel Republican Rep. George Santos.

It is the third attempt to remove the scandal-ridden congressman. If it is successful, he would be just the sixth House member in history to be forcibly removed by his colleagues.

The expulsion vote comes two weeks after a scathing House Ethics Committee report detailed what investigators said was Santos' use of campaign funds for his own personal benefit. Santos has repeatedly criticized the report as smear, though he's yet to refute specific allegations.

Santos was asked by ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott if he expected to be expelled.

"I don't know," he responded. "I think I've said this often already, I don't know."

Santos also appeared on Fox News Friday morning, where he said he has accepted his fate.

"I believe that if it's God's will to keep me here, I will stay; if it's His will for me to leave, I will leave -- and I will do so graciously," Santos said.

While momentum has been growing to remove Santos since the damning ethics report, House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters Friday morning he would not vote to expel Santos.

Johnson previously said he encouraged members to "vote their conscience" on the resolution, but expressed "real reservations" about expelling a member not yet convicted of a crime. Santos has been charged with 23 criminal counts, to which he's pleaded not guilty. A trial is set for 2024.

Rep. George Santos speaks on the House floor on Nov. 30, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Pool via ABC News

During an hour of spirited debate on the House floor Thursday, Santos continued to argue he was denied due process.

"Every member expelled in history of this institution has been convicted of crimes or Confederate turncoats guilty of treason. Neither of those apply to me, but here we are," Santos said. "On what basis does this body feel that precedent must be changed for me? An American citizen, duly elected -- elected to represent the 3rd district of New York."

Republican Rep. Michael Guest, the chairman of the House Ethics Committee who also previously introduced a separate motion to expel Santos, made notably rare remarks to defend the report.

"George Santos has built his persona, his personal and political life, on a foundation of lies," Guest said.

ABC News' Arthur Jones and Rachel Scott contributed to this report.