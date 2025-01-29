Fact-checking RFK Jr.'s claims on vaccines, pesticides at confirmation hearing

Kennedy claimed COVID vaccines were approved "without any scientific basis."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s confirmation hearing on Wednesday to lead the Department of Health and Human Services saw senators question the environmental lawyer about his views on vaccines, abortion, pesticides and even Lyme disease.

Senators asked Kennedy about views he has frequently promoted on vaccines that are at odds with the consensus of public health researchers and the mainstream scientific community, despite saying he is "supportive of vaccines" on Wednesday.

The nominee was also questioned about his past comments, including claiming that pesticides cause children to become transgender.

Additionally, senators asked Kennedy about comments he made in support of abortion rights when he was a registered Democrat and a 2024 presidential candidate in contrast with recent comments, supporting President Donald Trump's views and believing that laws regulating the procedure should be left up to the states.

Here are a few medical claims made by Kennedy that are missing context or include falsehoods:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump's choice to be Secretary of Health and Human Services, appears before the Senate Finance Committee for his confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 29, 2025. Nathan Howard/Reuters

Claim: CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines "without any scientific basis."

Context: COVID vaccines are among the most studied accines in history, with large clinical studies showing the health benefits far exceed any potential risks.

Claim: Kennedy says he had nothing to do with the measles outbreak in American Samoa

Context: The 2019 measles outbreak led to more than 5,700 cases and 83 deaths. The Ministry of Health cited Kennedy's visit and rhetoric as exacerbating vaccine hesitancy at a crucial moment

Claim: Kennedy: 'I probably did say, Lyme disease is "highly likely a militarily engineered bioweapon"'

Context: Lyme disease is caused by a type of bacteria and spreads through the bite of blacklegged ticks

Claim: Kennedy says he has never claimed pesticides lead children to become transgender

Context: Kennedy has repeatedly suggested environmental toxins, including those in drinking water, are linked to gender identify in children. These claims are unfounded.

Claim Sen. James Lankford: The FDA has discouraged people from submitting safety reports about abortion medication mifepristone unless the person died.

Context: Anyone is welcome to submit a safety report on any medication using a publicly available database.