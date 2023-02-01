FBI conducting 'planned search' of Biden's Rehoboth Beach home: Biden lawyer

The Department of Justice is conducting a "planned search" Wednesday of President Joe Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, according to Biden's personal lawyer.

"Today, with the President's full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware," wrote Bob Bauer, personal attorney for the president, in a new statement. "Under DOJ's standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate. The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today's search."

The Department of Justice conducted a search of Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday, Jan. 20, after documents with classified markings were also found at the Biden Penn Center in Washington in November.

President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 13, 2023. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

