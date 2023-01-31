FBI searched Biden's former office last year after his lawyers found classified documents: Sources

The search was done in coordination with Biden's attorneys, the sources said.

The FBI searched the Penn Biden Center in November soon after President Joe Biden's lawyers reported finding classified documents at a former office he used there, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

It is unclear if the FBI found any additional documents during the search, which was done in coordination with Biden's lawyers, sources said.

According to one source, the FBI checked the center to make sure all Biden-related documents were recovered.

The White House, Justice Department and FBI declined to comment.

CBS News first reported the FBI search.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

