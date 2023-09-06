Federal judge orders buoys in Rio Grande River moved to Texas riverbank

Texas has been ordered to move the barriers it placed in the Rio Grande River.

A federal judge in Austin on Wednesday ordered the State of Texas to move the barriers it placed in the Rio Grande River to the riverbank on the Texas side of the river. The state was also ordered not to put up any additional structures on or in the river until the final outcome of the lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice, according to the judge.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state will appeal.

