As feds continue to seek interview with Prince Andrew, Attorney General William Barr says Jeffrey Epstein probe marches on Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former associate, was arrested last week.

The federal investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged co-conspirators is marching forward -- with or without Prince Andrew's cooperation, according to Attorney General William Barr.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Barr said the Justice Department continues to gather evidence in connection with the case, including the pursuit of an interview with the British royal.

"Definitely the department wants to talk to Prince Andrew, that's why the Southern District has been making efforts to communicate and to arrange interview with him," Barr said. "The department is communicating with him and made it clear that we'd like to interview him."

Federal prosecutors in New York formally requested testimony from Prince Andrew last month as part of its criminal investigation into the alleged co-conspirators of Epstein, two officials familiar with the matter told ABC News at the time. Prince Andrew is being sought as a witness and is not the target of the investigation, ABC News previously reported.

Geoffrey Berman, the then-U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, slammed Prince Andrew's failure to cooperate with investigators last month.

"If Prince Andrew is, in fact, serious about cooperating with the ongoing federal investigation, our doors remain open, and we await word of when we should expect him," Berman said.

Britain's Prince Andrew leaves St. Mary the Virgin church in Hillington, near royal Sandringham estate, in Norfolk, Britain Jan. 19, 2020. undefined Chris Radburn/Reuters, File

Whether Prince Andrew agrees to an interview, investigators continue their work, Barr said. Last week, FBI agents arrested Ghislaine Maxwell, the former companion of Epstein.

From at least 1994 to 1997, Maxwell assisted, facilitated and contributed to Epstein's alleged abuse of minor girls, a six-count indictment claimed. On Monday, she arrived in New York, where she was transferred to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Nearly one year after Epstein's suicide in federal custody, Barr said he remains "livid" -- and made assurances that Maxwell would not meet the same fate.

Barr said he has asked those responsible for her safety to relay, "specifically the protocols they're following, and we have a number redundancy systems to monitor the situation."

Audrey Strauss, acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York speaks at a news conference announcing charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein in New York City, July 2, 2020. undefined Lucas Jackson/Reuters

"I believe very strongly in that case and I was very proud of the work done by the department, the Southern District, on that case," Barr said.

"And as you will recall, after he committed suicide I said that I was confident that we would continue to pursue this case vigorously and -- pursue anyone who's complicit in it," he continued. "And so I'm very happy that we were able to get Miss Maxwell."

Maxwell is scheduled for a remote detention hearing July 14.