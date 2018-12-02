Friends, colleagues remember former President George H.W. Bush

Former Secretary of State James Baker says his longtime friendship with George Herbert Walker Bush is what he cherished most about the former president.

Baker, who saw Bush frequently in his last days and was with the former president when he died, told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" that Bush was his best friend for many years and changed his life.

“Which single memory of President Bush will you cherish the most?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“Well, of course I will cherish my friendship with him the most. He changed my life. There's no doubt about that," Baker said. "He was my best friend for many years. He gave me the opportunity and privilege of becoming involved in national politics and serving this great country of ours at a very high level."

Rick Wilking/Reuters, FILE

The Bush family announced the former president's death Friday night. He was 94.

"George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018. He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings," the former president's office said in a statement. "He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline "Robin" Bush; and his brothers Prescott and William or "Bucky" Bush."