Giuliani associate Parnas: ‘Trump knew exactly what was going on’ in Ukraine Parnas’ interview on MSNBC network landed on a historic day in Washington.

Lev Parnas, a Soviet-born associate of the president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, made dramatic claims Wednesday about President Donald Trump’s awareness of activities central to the House impeachment investigation and his Senate trial.

“President Trump knew exactly what was going on” with his activities in Ukraine, Parnas said in a clip released ahead of the interview airing on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show."

Parnas said that included his efforts in spring 2019 to have Ambassador Marie Yovanovich removed from her post as the top U.S. diplomat in Kyiv.

“[President Trump] was aware of all of my movements,” Parnas said. “I wouldn’t do anything without the help of Rudy Giuliani or the president.”

Parnas’ appearance on the cable network landed on a historic day in Washington.

On Wednesday afternoon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officially triggered the process to send two articles impeachment to the Senate, where senators will be sworn in on Thursday and House managers, acting as prosecutors, will read the articles aloud before make opening arguments next week.

Shortly after delivering the impeachment articles, the House Intelligence Committee published new records gathered from Parnas as part of a subpoena request dating back to September connected to the House impeachment inquiry. Over the weekend, Parnas' counsel announced he had handed over records to the committees.

President Trump has repeatedly attempted to distance himself from Parnas’ activities. In October, Trump told reporters, "I don't know those gentlemen,” referring to Parnas and another associate.

“That is possible I have a picture with them because I have a picture with everybody -- I have a picture with everybody here. But somebody said there may be a picture with -- at a fundraiser or somewhere so, but I have pictures with everybody. I don't know if there's anybody I don't have pictures with. I don't know them," Trump said.

Asked during his MSNBC interview about the president’s claim, Parnas said: “He lied.”

Documents released Wednesday by the committee appear to confirm Parnas’ position. In a calendar entry from September, Parnas wrote, "Breakfast with President Trump in NYC," the documents showed.

The new records made public on Wednesday include voicemails, photographs, videos, and messages that shed further light on the activities Giuliani undertook in Ukraine that ultimately led to the impeachment inquiry in Congress – including efforts to have Yovanovitch dismissed.

On May 3, 2019, for example, Giuliani boasted to Parnas about his efforts to have Yovanovitch recalled from Kyiv.

"Boy I'm so powerful I can intimidate the entire Ukrainian government,” Giuliani wrote. “Please don't tell anyone I can't get the crooked Ambassador fired or I did three times and she's still there."

Parnas and Giuliani also communicated about their efforts to pressure Ukraine’s leader to have former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, investigated. Those efforts led to the impeachment inquiry in Congress.

On the day after President Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy on July 25, Giuliani sent Parnas about "good news on Zelensky.” Three days later, on July 29, Giuliani wrote to Parnas again, “on way to WH,” referring to the White House.

Giuliani then wrote to Parnas on Aug. 1, "I want their commitment that they will support a real, full investigation."

"I full (sic) agree," Lev replied.

At one point in Parnas’ communications, the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, was invoked.

After an exchange that suggested she was to meet with President Trump, Victoria Toensing, a Washington, D.C.-based lawyer, wrote to Parnas that “POTUS stood us up and sent Ivanka to speak in his stead.”

Parnas confirmed: "That's what Rudy said.”

Toensing did not reply to a request for comment. The White House has not directly addressed Parnas’ accusations that the president lied.

Separate from the House impeachment probe, Parnas was charged in a criminal campaign finance case in the Southern District of New York. Accused of allegedly circumventing campaign finance laws against straw donations and foreign contributions, Parnas pleaded not guilty.