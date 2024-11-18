Republican Eric Hovde concedes Wisconsin Senate race, but questions ballot 'integrity'

Hovde doubled down on claims of voting inconsistencies he made last week.

Wisconsin Republican Senate candidate Eric Hovde on Monday conceded in his race against incumbent Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and said he would not challenge the election results by requesting a recount.

Hovde, who last week said he was weighing whether to request a recount due to "voting inconsistencies," maintained in his statement that the ballots may lack "integrity" and "legitimacy."

"I have heard from numerous supporters urging me to challenge the election results. However, without a detailed review of all the ballots and their legitimacy, which will be difficult to obtain in the courts, a request for a recount would serve no purpose, because you will just be recounting the same ballots, regardless of their integrity," Hovde said in a video posted on X. "As a result, and my desire to not add to political strife, through a contentious recount, I've decided to concede the election."

As of noon on Monday, with 99% of the vote counted, Baldwin led Hovde by .9%, or about 27,000 votes of the 3.3 million cast.

Senate candidate Eric Hovde talks to supporters at a watch party November 6, 2024 in Madison, Wisc. Andy Manis/Getty Images, FILE

But Hovde on Monday also doubled down on claims of voting "inconsistencies" he made last week, including his assertion there was an “improbable” dump of absentee ballots in Milwaukee on Election Night that were overwhelming for Baldwin and that Democrats engaged in voter deception.

"The results from election night were disappointing, particularly in light of the last minute absentee ballots that were dropped in Milwaukee at 4 a.m. flipping the outcome. There are many troubles around these absentee ballots and their timing, which I addressed in my last statement," he said on Monday.

“I am proud that we received 1.6, 4 million votes, more than any Republican in Wisconsin history aside from President Trump's total on Tuesday night. Furthermore, if not for Democratic operatives placing a phony American first candidate on the ballot to deceive voters and siphon off over 28,000 votes, I would have won this race,” he said.

The Milwaukee Election Commission swiftly pushed back in a statement last week on what it called Hovde’s “baseless claims” about election integrity, describing his central allegation of voting inconsistencies as “expected and routine.”

“The MEC celebrates the dedication of Milwaukee residents to participate in the democratic process and is fully confident that Mr. Hovde’s accusations lack any merit. Milwaukee voters can rest assured: the MEC conducted a fair, accurate, and secure election that fully protects voter rights and preserves the democratic process,” the statement said.

Senator Tammy Baldwin speaks on the fourth and last day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Aug. 22, 2024. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Hovde on Monday said that his plans are to return to his work in business. He also said that any “fair-minded” person would also be disappointed in the race’s outcome but he did not regret running.

“After running from morning to night for nine months and leaving it all on the field, I will take a much needed break, then return to my businesses and foundation and find other ways to make a positive impact,” Hovde said.

“Any fair minded person would say no, obviously the outcome is not what I had hoped for, but I do not regret entering this race. I'm passionate about our country and the future we are leaving our children and grandchildren,” he said.