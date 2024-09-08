Gov. Sanders: Tuesday's debate more important for Harris than Trump

“It's so rare that we hear from her,” the Republican Arkansas governor claimed.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the presidential debate Tuesday between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is more important for Harris than Trump.

“I think this is actually a much more important night for her because it's so rare that we hear from her, that we hear her take questions or that we know anything that she actually stands for,” Sanders told “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl on Sunday.

The ABC News presidential debate will take place on Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET and air on ABC and stream on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.