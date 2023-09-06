Group sues to block Trump from 2024 ballot, citing 14th Amendment

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, a Washington-based watchdog group, on Wednesday filed a lawsuit on behalf of a handful of voters seeking to bar former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot in Colorado under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment based on his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The suit marks one of the first serious challenges to Trump's qualifications as a presidential candidate based on a 14th Amendment argument.

Section 3 states that someone isn't eligible for future office if, while they were previously in office, they took an oath to support the Constitution but then "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or [gave] aid or comfort to the enemies thereof," unless they are granted amnesty by a two-thirds vote of Congress.

Supporters of this theory argue this applies to Trump because of his conduct after he lost the 2020 election but sought to reverse the results. Previous such efforts focused on other Republicans have failed, but CREW last year successfully pushed to remove a county official in New Mexico who was involved in the attack on the Capitol.

CREW's suit against Trump was filed, with their attorneys, by six Republican and unaffiliated Colorado voters, including former state, federal and local officials.

CREW President Noah Bookbinder said in a statement that the organization brought the lawsuit to "make a point" and said "it is necessary to defend our republic both today and in the future."

Trump has denied all wrongdoing and called the push to disqualify him under the 14th Amendment "election interference."

A Trump campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, blasted the new suit in a statement to ABC News.

"The people who are pursuing this absurd conspiracy theory and political attack on President Trump are stretching the law beyond recognition," he said, in part, adding, "There is no legal basis for this effort except in the minds of those who are pushing it."

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, said in her own statement that "I look forward to the Colorado Court’s substantive resolution of the issues, and am hopeful that this case will provide guidance to election officials on Trump’s eligibility as a candidate for office."

A news release from Griswold's office also outlined their view of how Colorado law is unclear on how to consider the requirements of the U.S. Constitution in determining a candidate's eligibility.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.