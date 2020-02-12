New Hampshire Democratic primary turnout near 2008 levels Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected win the New Hampshire contest.

Turnout for the New Hampshire Democratic primary has surpassed 2016 levels and is nearly as high as 2008, as Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Granite State over former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar with 90% reporting.

Unlike the Iowa caucuses, which had stagnant turnout levels compared to 2016, New Hampshire voters turned out in higher numbers than four years ago.

In 2008, a record 288,000 people voted in the primary, which saw Sen. Hillary Clinton defeat Sen. Barack Obama and Sen. John Edwards.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders takes the stage during a primary night event, Feb. 11, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

With 90% reporting as of 11:30 p.m. ET, the current New Hampshire vote tally stood at 261,552, which already surpassing the 250,000 people who voted in the 2016 New Hampshire Democratic primary.

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at his primary night watch party, Feb. 11, 2020, in Nashua, N.H. Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images

Sanders is projected to win with 26% of the vote, followed by Buttigieg at 24%, Klobuchar with 20% and single-digit results for Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 9% and former Vice President Joe Biden at 8%.

"So -- it's on to Nevada, it's on to South Carolina, it's on to win the Democratic nomination," Sanders said during a rally following his projected victory Tuesday. "And together I have no doubt that we will defeat Donald Trump."

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Sen. Michael Bennet both dropped out Tuesday after the two projected to net 3% and 0% of the vote, respectively.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks at her New Hampshire primary night rally in Concord, N.H., Feb. 11, 2020. Gretchen Ertl/Reuters

The next Democratic primaries are Nevada on Feb. 22, South Carolina on Feb. 29, and March 3rd's Super Tuesday, which includes 16 states and territories.