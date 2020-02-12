Sen. Michael Bennet ending his bid for the White House The Colorado senator has long been considered a rising Democratic star.

Sen. Michael Bennet is ending his bid for the White House.

"I thought it was quite possible today that we would fall short and I didn’t know that I would give that speech until about 15 minutes ago," Bennet said Tuesday night.

Separately, he said that despite ending his run, he was ready to support the Democratic nominee.

"I am going to do absolutely everything I can do as one human being to make sure that Donald Trump is a one-term president," he said. "I will support the nominee of my party no matter who it is to make sure that we defeat Donald Trump."

On Tuesday, Bennet also said he may try to run again for president in the future.

"Tonight is not going to be our night, but let me say this to New Hampshire, you may see me once again," Bennet said.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet greets supporters at the Webster Elementary School during the presidential primary, Feb. 11, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

The Colorado Democrat joined the crowded field of Democrats in May, but said that he expected his experience would distinguish him from the others in his party.

"I've got a track record of bipartisan work that’s been harder to do during the Trump administration," he said.

Bennet has long been considered a rising Democratic star and was eyed as a more-than likely presidential contender. His reputation as a relationship-builder within the party once earned him praise from former President Barack Obama.

The usually mild-mannered senator got a good deal of attention last year for his fiery criticism of Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. He slammed his colleague over the partial government shutdown.

The moment quickly went viral and the spotlight on his speech paved a way for his campaign hopes.