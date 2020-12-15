Harris to ABC’s Robin Roberts: 'I applaud Mitch McConnell for talking to Joe Biden' The vice president-elect said the conversation should have happened sooner.

In an exclusive interview Tuesday with ABC's "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris applauded Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for accepting her and President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the election and implored all leaders to support a peaceful transfer of power.

"I think it's critically important that the leaders of our government, especially those who are elected to the highest offices, that we dedicate ourselves to a peaceful transition of power, and to an adherence to, and a respect for, the Constitution of the United States and our electoral system," Harris said.

Harris said lawmakers serve as role models for the American people in many ways.

"We literally take an oath, each one of us, when we take these offices to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. And so, I applaud Mitch McConnell for talking to Joe Biden today," she said.

While she said she wished the conversation between the Senate’s top Republican and Biden had happened earlier, Harris said the focus now should be on finding common ground and making progress for Americans struggling amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“It would have been better if it were earlier but it happened, and that's what's most important ... Let's move forward. And where we can find common purpose and common ground, let's do that. Let that be our priority. As opposed to finding out where we disagree, let's actually focus on where we might agree, and then get some work done," Harris said.

