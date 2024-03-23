Harris rejects Putin's claim Ukraine was involved in deadly Moscow terror attack

The terror attack left at least 133 dead, according to Russian officials.

Vice President Kamala Harris rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's claim that Ukraine was involved in Friday's deadly attack in Moscow.

ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott asked Harris in an interview on Saturday if the U.S. had evidence to back Putin's accusation.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks to the media as she meets with families who lost loved ones in the 2018 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, U.S. March 23, 2024. REUTERS/Marco Bello Marco Bello/Reuters

"No," the vice president said. "And first, let me start by saying what has happened in an act of terrorism and the number of people who've been killed is obviously a tragedy and we should all send our condolences to those families."

"No, there is no, whatsoever, any evidence and, in fact, what we know to be the case is that ISIS-K is actually, by all accounts, responsible for what happened," the vice president added.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the deadly attack that took place at Moscow Crocus City Hall, leaving at least 133 people dead, according to Russian investigators. Local officials say 121 people remain hospitalized.

Smoke rises above the Crocus City Hall concert venue following a reported shooting incident, on the outskirts of Moscow, March 22, 2024. Stringer/Reuters

Putin on Saturday vowed "retribution" for those responsible for the terror attack. He said Ukraine bore some responsibility for the attack.

