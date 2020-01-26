'The House did not do its homework this time': Sen. James Lankford Impeachment manager Rep. Val Demings said she's not giving up on the Senate.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said "the House did not do its homework," when it prepared its case for impeachment.

"They wanted to move as fast as possible and now they want to slow do down the trial as much as possible in the Senate," he said, when asked if the Senate should allow new witnesses during the trial.

"It’s a very odd political strategy from them, rather than a fact-finding strategy,” Lankford said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

In a separate interview on "This Week," House manager Val Demings, D-Fla., said she's not giving up on the Senate and expects them to live up to the oath they took at the beginning of the trial.

"If they are interested in understanding the complete truth, then they would be willing, like every other trial and in every other courtroom across this country, because they are judges by the way, that they would want to hear from witnesses and see documentation, that can support this case," she said.

Left: File photo of Sen. James Lankford talking to reporters before heading into the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 21, 2020, in Washington. Right:File photo of Rep. Val Demings at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 15, 2020. Getty Images

After House managers finished their opening arguments on Friday night, President Donald Trump's legal team began to make their case in the impeachment trial on Saturday morning. The president's lawyers made the claim that Trump was justified in seeking to investigate the Bidens and attacked the process of the House impeachment inquiry in their opening arguments.

Over three days, Democrats presented their case that the president had abused his power by withholding military aide from Ukraine and obstructed the congressional inquiry into the matter.

On "This Week," ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos asked Lankford if he agreed with the president's lawyers that the president did nothing wrong, but Lankford focused on whether the president had sought foreign interference.

Stephanopoulos pressed several times, but Lankford called Giuliani's work in Ukraine opposition research. He later said that that it would be different if the president had initially raised the issue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Instead, Lankford said, Trump was responding to the issue when it was raised in the phone call.

"If he's starting that phone call and saying here's what I'm calling you about and I want you to be able to do that, it's very different from President Zelenskiy raising it to him and (Trump) saying 'yeah I'm glad you're meeting with Rudy Giuliani, go ahead and meet with him and get a chance to be able to visit with him,'" Lankford said. "That's not inappropriate, but it is a big deal to mix official and unofficial."

"The president is literally -- when it's being raised in an official setting -- saying go talk to Rudy Giuliani, I'm glad you're visiting with him but that's a separate issue," Lankford added.

Stephanopoulos also asked if the Oklahoma Republican thought it was okay for the president to ask a foreign nation to investigate the Bidens instead of going to the Justice Department.

Lankford cited other investigations where the Justice Department was working with foreign nations, including investigations into the FISA report, but conceded that the Justice Department would be the proper channel for investigating allegations of corruption against the Bidens.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.