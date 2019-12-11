House Judiciary Committee to debate articles of impeachment against Trump Members will make opening statements before a vote as early as Thursday.

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday evening takes up the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for debate and approval, holding a "markup" -- a public meeting where members can debate and offer amendments to the charges.

Each lawmaker on the 41-member committee will have the opportunity to make a five-minute opening statement Wednesday night before the committee reconvenes Thursday morning to continue debate and to make any changes to the wording.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., joined at right by Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., the ranking member, convenes the panel to hear investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill, Dec. 9, 2019. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

It's unlikely that Democrats will approve any substantive changes to the articles before the expected party-line vote to send them to the full House Thursday ahead of a final vote next week, setting the stage for a Senate trial beginning in January.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler announced Tuesday that Democrats were going forward with charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

A news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 10, 2019. Susan Walsh/AP

Nadler, flanked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, said Trump had "violated his oath to the American people."

Schiff, whose committee led the impeachment probe with regard to Ukraine matters, said the evidence of Trump's misconduct is "overwhelming and uncontested" and said he left them no choice but to act.

"The president's continuing abuse of power has left us no choice," Schiff said Tuesday. "To do noting would make ourselves complicit in the president's abuse of his high office, the public trust, and our national security."

President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable on school choice in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Dec. 9, 2019. Evan Vucci/AP

At a campaign rally Tuesday night in Hersey, Pennsylvania, Trump derided the the articles "flimsy, pathetic" and "impeachment-lite" saying they don't allege "bribery" or any other "crimes."