"We can't govern" without a leader, the committee chairman said.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul on Sunday bemoaned the nearly three weeks -- and counting -- that the chamber has gone without a speaker amid conservative infighting over how to fill the key leadership role.

"This is probably one of the most embarrassing things I've seen, because if we don't have a speaker of the House, we can't govern," McCaul, a 10-term Republican lawmaker, told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

McCaul suggested that the Democratic minority may be needed to resolve the impasse, even if he would prefer otherwise.

"I'd rather it be the Republicans nominating and voting on the floor for a Republican speaker. But this can't go on forever," he said.

