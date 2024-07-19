This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, July 21, 2024.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, Sen. Joe Manchin and Rep. Ro Khanna Sunday on 'This Week' with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz





Rep. Mike Johnson

Speaker of the House

(R) Louisiana

Sen. Joe Manchin

(I) West Virginia

Rep. Ro Khanna

(D) California

Exclusive

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

(R) Former Presidential Candidate

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Terry Moran

ABC News Senior National Correspondent

Rachael Bade

Politico Playbook Co-Author

ABC News Contributing Political Correspondent

Plus, ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran talks to voters in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

