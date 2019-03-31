Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a 2020 presidential candidate, said that while she just announced a trillion dollar infrastructure plan, which she called her "top budget priority," that doesn't mean that infrastructure is a priority over health care, saying, "We can do two things at once."

"It is not infrastructure over health care. We can do two things at once," the Minnesota senator told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl on "This Week" Sunday, adding that she believes "infrastructure is an economic need."

(Nati Harnik/AP) Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks during a campaign stop in Omaha, Neb., March 29, 2019.

The plan, which was published on her campaign's Medium page, would be worked on during her first year in office if she were elected.

"Infrastructure means things like making sure that we have drinking water that is safe in Flint. It means making sure those floods in Iowa, that we have a levy system that works, and we've got -- we have protection for our farmers. It means a transit system that works. It means roads and bridges," Klobuchar said.

"The president has kept saying he wants to do something about it, but it's a mirage. He's never really put together the coalition or the funding to get it done. I have the funding. I've shown how I can get this plan done and as president, I will get it done."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.