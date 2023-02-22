Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner subpoenaed by special counsel investigating efforts to overturn election: Sources

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner have been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith, ABC News has learned.

The subpoena for the couple is specifically related to the special counsel's probe of Jan. 6 and the activities leading up to that day by the former president and his allies regarding efforts to overturn the 2020 election, sources told ABC News.

Ivanka Trump and Kushner worked as senior White House advisers to President Trump during his four years in office.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are seen out for a walk, Dec. 10, 2022, in Miami. Mega/GC Images/Getty Images

A spokesperson for Ivanka Trump and Kushner did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

News of the subpoena was first reported by The New York Times.

Smith was appointed in November to oversee the investigation into Trump's potential mishandling of classified documents after leaving the presidency and his alleged obstruction of the government's efforts to retrieve them, as well as efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the election.

The appointment of the special counsel was triggered by Trump's announcement in November that he is running for president for a third time, which created a conflict of interest, according to the DOJ special counsel guidelines.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was subpoenaed by the special counsel earlier this month, but is expected to fight the subpoena, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News last week.