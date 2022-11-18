Attorney General Garland names special counsel in Trump Mar-a-Lago and Jan. 6 probes

The special counsel will also oversee aspects of the DOJ's Jan. 6 investigation.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the entirety of the Justice Department's criminal investigation into the alleged unlawful retention of national defense information at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, as well as key aspects of its probe into the events of Jan 6, according to a senior DOJ official.

Trump's announcement Tuesday that is running for president for a third time created a conflict of interest and triggered the appointment of a special counsel, according to the DOJ special counsel guidelines.

In August the FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, looking for documents that the National Archives said were marked classified and had not been returned to the National Archives, despite them having given the former president ample opportunity to do so.

The FBI said it took 11,000 documents in the court-authorized seizure, including more than 100 documents with classified markings.

Trump sued to obtain the appointment of a special master to identify which documents were protected by attorney-client privilege and executive privilege. The review is ongoing, and the Department of Justice is seeking a fast-track appeal of the special master ruling.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.