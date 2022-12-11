Jan. 6 criminal referrals would be a cue for DOJ's investigation of the attack, Kinzinger says

"This is all about telling the American people about what happened."

If and when the House Jan. 6 committee makes criminal referrals later this month -- potentially including former President Donald Trump -- it will be a way to highlight where federal law enforcement should direct their parallel investigation, Rep. Adam Kinzinger said on Sunday.

Kinzinger, R-Ill., told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz that he didn't want to get ahead of any decisions the committee, of which he is a member, will make in the coming days.

"The criminal referrals themselves aren't necessarily something that is going to wake [the Department of Justice] up to something they didn't know before," he said. "But I do think it will be an important symbolic thing that the committee can do -- or even more than symbolic, just very clear that Congress thinks a crime has been committed here and the DOJ should should investigate it."

The question of what referrals to potentially make to the Department of Justice has long hovered over the committee's nearly 18-month investigation, which will wrap up with the release of a final report on Dec. 21.

"This is all about telling the American people about what happened and leaving with them the opportunity to say, 'Democracies can have bad days, but how we come back from those bad days is how we'll be defined,'" Kinzinger said.

