Jan. 6 committee issues 10 more subpoenas targeting Trump administration officials

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot issued 10 subpoenas on Tuesday to former members of the Trump administration -- including West Wing aides and senior officials who were in or around the Oval Office and former President Donald Trump when the riot unfolded on Capitol Hill.

They include senior adviser Stephen Miller, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, personnel director John McEntee, deputy chief of staff Chris Liddell, and Keith Kellogg, who served as former Vice President Mike Pence's national security adviser and was with Trump watching coverage of the riot on television, according to Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's book "Peril."

With this latest tranche, the committee has now issued at least 35 subpoenas as part of its investigation.

The panel has asked for documents to be produced by Nov. 23, and for the recipients to appear for closed-door depositions in late November to mid-December.

On Monday, the committee issued six subpoenas to senior Trump campaign officials and advisers, including campaign manager Bill Stepien and spokesman Jason Miller.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.