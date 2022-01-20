Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump for cooperation, testimony

She's being asked about conversations with her father before and on Jan. 6.

The House select committee probing the Capitol attack on Thursday requested Ivanka Trump's cooperation with its investigation and her testimony regarding conversations with her father, former President Donald Trump, before and on Jan. 6 as they pertain to the assault and the challenging of election results.

In a new letter addressed to the former president's daughter, Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., requested she voluntary provide an interview with the committee.

"As January 6th approached, President Trump attempted on multiple occasions to persuade Vice President Pence to participate in his plan. One of the President's discussions with the Vice President occurred by phone on the morning of January 6th. You were present in the Oval Office and observed at least one side of that telephone conversation," Thompson says in the letter.

"[T]he Committee would like to discuss any other conversations you may have witnessed or participated in regarding the President's plan to obstruct or impede the counting of electoral votes," the letter says.

The letter cites her presence in the Oval Office on Jan. 6 as a reason for wanting more information from her.

"The Committee is aware that certain White House staff devoted time during the violent riot to rebutting questions regarding whether the President was attempting to hold up deployment of the guard[…]. But the Committee has identified no evidence that President Trump issued any order, or took any other action, to deploy the guard that day. Nor does it appear that President Trump made any calls at all to the Department of Justice or any other law enforcement agency to request deployment of their personnel to the Capitol," it says.

