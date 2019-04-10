Celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are slated to participate in a moderated panel at the House Democratic Caucus retreat, an annual event aimed helping hone the party message heading into the campaign season.

The three-day retreat kicked off on Wednesday with an annual conference at the Lansdowne Resort and Spa in Leesburg, Virginia. This year’s theme - "100 Days In: Fighting For the People" - focuses on top policy priorities including climate change, gun safety and regulation and economic issues.

Legend, an R&B singer and Grammy winner, has been a vocal critic of Trump and has been involved in launching #FreeAmerica - a campaign advocating for America's criminal justice system. Other notable figures attending the retreat include Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Comedian Jordan Klepper and others.

The Democrats were originally scheduled to hold their retreat in February but it was postponed due to the 35-day government shutdown.

While Democrats are training their attention on their agenda as they kick off their retreat at the Lansdowne resort, Pelosi scolded Attorney General William Barr for testifying Wednesday that there was “spying occurring” on the Trump campaign.

“Let me just say how very, very dismaying and disappointing that the chief law enforcement officer of our country is going off the rails yesterday and today,” Pelosi, D-Calif., said. “He is the Attorney General of the United States of America, not the Attorney General of Donald Trump.”

House Democrats kicked off their three-day issues conference here in Leesburg, holding a news conference with reporters to outline the agenda of their policy retreat.

But the focus was still fallout from the Russia investigation. Pelosi said she still wants to see the Mueller report, but indicated she believes the foundation of the counterintelligence investigation of the President's campaign was sound.

“There was an assault on the integrity of our elections in our country, the basis for our democracy, there is no doubt about that,” Pelosi said, pointing at Russia. “There is a high confidence consensus among all of our intelligence agencies that such an assault took place.”

Pelosi added she is not confident that the attorney general will conduct his investigation of the investigation in an appropriate manner.

“No,” she said in a one-word answer.

On the continuing turnover at the Department of Homeland Security, Pelosi said it is “very dismaying” as officials are leaving, adding “it's all damaging to our country.” “If you want to work in the Trump administration, know your blood type, because it is a very dangerous place to be thrown under the bus, sooner or later,” she said.

“What is happening on our border is something that is so contrary to the values of our country,” Pelosi added. “So undermining of our commitment to family values, and that this administration just is in a downward spiral of indecency.”

Pelosi called on Republicans to work with Democrats in a bipartisan manner to adopt comprehensive immigration reform despite disapproval from President Trump of prior congressional attempts to address the issue.

“So we just have to just restore order on the border, or in the White House, so that we can address who we are as a nation,” Pelosi said.

On a lighter note, as Pelosi excitedly praised House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the Baltimore native mistakenly remarked how great it was to be “in this great state of Maryland,” before quickly catching herself and accepting a moment of shame after the gaffe.

“Oh no, we’re in Virginia!” Pelosi said. “Oh my gosh.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.