"I am honored to be speaking at the RNC," the 17-year-old said.

Who is Kai Trump? Trump's granddaughter to speak at RNC

Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and granddaughter of former President Donald Trump, is scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night.

Kai Trump, who will speak at 9 p.m. CT/10 p.m. ET, is slated to address the RNC the same night as her father.

"I am honored to be speaking at the RNC at 9 pm (CDT)," she posted on social media along with a photo of the former president and his vice presidential pick, Sen. J.D. Vance.

Kai Madison Trump, former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump are seen at the funeral of Ivana Trump on July 20, 2022 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Image, FILE

Kai Trump is the 17-year-old daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump. She is also the eldest of Trump's 10 grandchildren.

As one of the former president's grandchildren, she is no stranger to being in the spotlight. During the Trump administration, she attended events such as his inauguration and the White House Easter Egg Roll.

The 17-year-old is an avid golfer with social media accounts -- including a YouTube page -- dedicated to her passion for the sport.

Former President Donald Trump and granddaughter Kai Trump hug on the 18th green during a pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on Oct. 27, 2022 in Doral, Fla. Charles Laberge/liv Golf/Getty Images, FILE

Earlier this year, she posted on social media that she won the ladies club championship at Trump's golf course in Palm Beach, Florida.

"Very proud of my game and where it's heading but there is always room for improvement," she wrote in the post.

Over the weekend, Kai Trump posted a photo of the former president pumping his fist after being shot at his Pennsylvania campaign rally, writing: "We love you Grandpa. Never stop fighting!"

In June, she posted a photo of herself with Donald Trump at what appears to be a Turning Point Action event in Detroit, Michigan.

Tune in to ABC News on Wednesday night for full coverage of the RNC, where you can watch Kai Trump speak.