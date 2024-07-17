Who is Kai Trump? Trump's granddaughter to speak at RNC
"I am honored to be speaking at the RNC," the 17-year-old said.
Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and granddaughter of former President Donald Trump, is scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night.
Kai Trump, who will speak at 9 p.m. CT/10 p.m. ET, is slated to address the RNC the same night as her father.
"I am honored to be speaking at the RNC at 9 pm (CDT)," she posted on social media along with a photo of the former president and his vice presidential pick, Sen. J.D. Vance.
Kai Trump is the 17-year-old daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump. She is also the eldest of Trump's 10 grandchildren.
As one of the former president's grandchildren, she is no stranger to being in the spotlight. During the Trump administration, she attended events such as his inauguration and the White House Easter Egg Roll.
The 17-year-old is an avid golfer with social media accounts -- including a YouTube page -- dedicated to her passion for the sport.
Earlier this year, she posted on social media that she won the ladies club championship at Trump's golf course in Palm Beach, Florida.
"Very proud of my game and where it's heading but there is always room for improvement," she wrote in the post.
Over the weekend, Kai Trump posted a photo of the former president pumping his fist after being shot at his Pennsylvania campaign rally, writing: "We love you Grandpa. Never stop fighting!"
In June, she posted a photo of herself with Donald Trump at what appears to be a Turning Point Action event in Detroit, Michigan.
Tune in to ABC News on Wednesday night for full coverage of the RNC, where you can watch Kai Trump speak.