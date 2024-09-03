Linda Sun, former Kathy Hochul aide, arrested months after FBI raid on home

Sun and her husband, Chris Hu, were arrested at their Long Island home.

Linda Sun, a former aide to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and her husband, Chris Hu, were arrested Tuesday morning at their Long Island home.

The FBI had searched the Manhasset home in July. Officials have not alleged Hochul or Sun's work in the governor's office is connected to the arrest in any way.

Avi Small, Hochul's press secretary, said in a statement to ABC News, "This individual was hired by the Executive Chamber more than a decade ago. We terminated her employment in March 2023 after discovering evidence of misconduct, immediately reported her actions to law enforcement and have assisted law enforcement throughout this process."

Federal prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York and the FBI confirmed the arrests.

Sun worked in state government for about 15 years before she was fired last year from her job as deputy commissioner for strategic business development at the New York State Department of Labor. She was fired after evidence of misconduct was found.

She previously served as Hochul’s deputy chief of staff and in the administration of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The charges remained sealed until later Tuesday when Sun and Hu are expected to make an initial appearance in Brooklyn federal court.