Sen. Graham pushes for F-16s to Ukraine as US declares invasion is crime 'against humanity'

"I believe a decision will be imminent" on the jets, he said on "This Week."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Sunday pushed the Biden administration to provide more aid to Ukraine after Vice President Kamala Harris said Russia was committing "crimes against humanity" in its invasion.

"I believe a decision will be imminent here when we get back to Washington that the administration will start training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16" fighter jet, Graham, a prominent defense hawk, told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz from the Munich Security Conference.

That would represent a major escalation of U.S. support and one which President Joe Biden has signaled reluctance to commit to.

"Let me just stress this: How can you call this war by Russia a crime against humanity … and not give the victim of their crime against humanity the defensive weapons they need to stop the crime? So, we need to do two things quickly: make Russia a state sponsor of terrorism under U.S. law, which would make it harder for China to give weapons to Russia, and we need to start training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 now," Graham said.

"Don't worry about provoking [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," he added. "Worry about beating him."

