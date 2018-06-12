LIVE UPDATES: Virginia, 4 states hold primaries

Voters in Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina and Virginia head to the polls Tueday, as the 2018 primary season continues its steady march towards the first major election since the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Twenty-five U.S. House seats, four U.S. Senate seats, and three governor's seats are at stake in the states holding primaries Tuesday, and Democrats are eyeing a number of purple districts in Virginia as they look to map out their path to retaking the lower chamber in November.

The Commonwealth of Virginia is also playing host to a nasty GOP primary for the U.S. Senate, largely revolving around loyalty to Trump, a theme that continues to resurface throughout the primary season in a bevy of Republican races across the country.

Eight female candidates have already emerged victorious in governors races in the 15 states that have held gubernatorial primaries so far this year, a tally that is likely to rise Tuesday. Female gubernatorial candidates in Maine, Nevada and South Carolina are hoping to continue the success women are seeing on the ballot across the country.

Republicans are eyeing North Dakota, one of the 10 states Trump won in the 2016 election with an incumbent Democratic senator, as a top pickup opportunity with Sen. Heidi Heitkamp up for re-election. Democrats are countering by targeting Nevada, the lone state in the nation with a GOP incumbent in a state Hillary Clinton won in 2016, Sen. Dean Heller.

Polls close in South Carolina and Virginia at 7 p.m. ET, in Maine at 8 p.m. ET, in North Dakota at 9 p.m. ET, and in Nevada at 10 p.m. ET.

6:00 p.m. -- One hour away from the first polls closing

The anticipation of primary night drama is growing nearer.

We're just one hour out from poll closings in South Carolina and Virginia.

Obviously, recent developments in Rep. Mark Sanford's re-election bid in the Palmetto State's 1st Congressional District make that race one to watch but don't forget to keep an eye on the governor race there as well, where incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster is likely headed to a runoff election.

Stay tuned for much, much more...

4:30 p.m. -- Mark Sanford's re-election bid just got a lot more interesting

Nothing like a last minute presidential tweet to inject more drama into one of Tuesday's most high-profile races.

Mark Sanford has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA. He is MIA and nothing but trouble. He is better off in Argentina. I fully endorse Katie Arrington for Congress in SC, a state I love. She is tough on crime and will continue our fight to lower taxes. VOTE Katie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

Sanford represents a deep red district, but the latest tweet from Trump endorsing his primary opponent, State Rep. Katie Arrington, further complicates things for the former South Carolina governor who was forced into political exile after he lied about an extra-marital affair in 2009, only to return to politics two years later, winning a Charleston-based congressional seat.

If neither Sanford nor Arrington receives 50 percent of the vote Tuesday, they will head to a runoff election in just two weeks time.

2:00 p.m. -- Democrats test anti-Trump messages in Virginia House race

One of Tuesday's marquee races is the Democratic primary in Virginia's 10th Congressional District, located in the suburbs just south of Washington, D.C.

There are six Democrats vying for the chance to unseat Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock, a political survivor who faces another tough race this cycle given that Clinton won her district by 10 points in the 2016 presidential election.

Despite being an eclectic mix, all the Democrats in the race point to Trump -- his conduct in and out of office as much as his administration’s policies -- as a key factor in their decisions to run for Congress.

ABC News' Benjamin Siegel has more on this key race.

12:45 p.m. -- Tuesday highlights record number of women running for office in 2018

According to Rutgers University’s Center for Women and American Politics, an eye-popping 455 women filed to run for Congress this election cycle, far surpassing the previous record set in 2012, when 298 women ran. Five months into this primary season, after 21 states have voted, 116 women have won their primaries and will be on general election ballots in the fall.

Those numbers are poised to rise Tuesday.

ABC News Deputy Political Director MaryAlice Parks features a few of the women running in the states holding primaries Tuesday, including Abigail Spanberger in Virginia's 7th Congressional District, and Elaine Luria in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District.

11:30 a.m. -- In Maine, casting ballots with, and on, ranked-choice voting

Voters in Maine head to the polls Tuesday as their state joins four others in holding primary elections, but unlike those casting ballots in Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina and Virginia -- Mainers will select their candidates via an emerging system known as ranked-choice voting, which, ironically, could face its elimination on the same day it is finally utilized in a statewide race for the first time.

Ranked-choice voting was approved by Maine voters in 2016 after a string of 11 gubernatorial races in which the ultimate winner received a majority of the vote -- over 50 percent -- just twice.

In the other nine instances, including both general election victories by incumbent Gov. Paul LePage, the winner received a plurality of the vote -- the highest total among multiple candidates but less than 50 percent.

ABC News' Adam Kelsey reports.

8:00 a.m. -- Tuesday's primaries center on Trump, control of Congress

Want to read in on all of the key races tonight? The ABC News Politics team has you covered.

From a nasty Republican primary for U.S. Senate to an ideological struggle among Democrats vying to be the next governor of Nevada, Tuesday's primaries offer a wide array of storylines and characters to watch.

Read more on the top contests Tuesday from ABC News' John Verhovek, Adam Kelsey and Benjamin Siegel.

6:00 a.m. -- The Note: Trump, Kim relationship based on trust -- and how to verify

Unsurprisingly the headlines this morning were not dominated by the states holding primaries on this Tuesday in early June, they were all focused on the historic summit between Trump and the reclusive leader of North Korea Kim Jong-Un.

With one handshake the two leaders gave the world an image never seen before.

But as ABC News Political Director Rick Klein writes: Beyond the handshakes and the photo ops, the flags, the logos, the special video, the closing statement and the "message of peace," President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have constructed something critical and tenuous in Singapore where they need something valuable and often fleeting from each other: trust.

But while the world woke up transfixed on the news of the Trump-Un summit, Americans in five states woke up to an Election Day!

Top of mind today is the Commonwealth of Virginia.

It was roughly seven months ago that the Democratic hopes of a "Blue Wave" sweeping them back into power in the U.S. House first took shape in the form of a historically strong performance in the Commonwealth of Virginia -- where the party not only cemented their control on the governor's mansion but also nearly retook the state House of Delegates for the first time in almost 20 years, writes ABC News Political Reporter John Verhovek.