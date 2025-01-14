Live

Hegseth hearing live updates: Trump's Pentagon pick to face Senate grilling

Hegseth has denied accusations of sexual misconduct, heavy drinking and more.

ByAlexandra Hutzler and Ivan Pereira
Last Updated: January 14, 2025, 9:34 AM EST

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's embattled pick for defense secretary, is facing senators on Tuesday for his confirmation hearing.

Hesgeth is expected to be grilled by the Armed Services Committee on allegations of misconduct and sexual impropriety he's denied -- as well as his position on military policy issues, including women in combat and diversity goals.

Key Headlines

Here's how the news is developing:
4 minutes ago

Panel's top Democrat to say Hegseth is not qualified for the job

Sen. Jack Reed will tell Hegseth in no uncertain terms that he does not believe he is qualified for the job of Secretary of Defense.

"I do not believe that you are qualified to meet the overwhelming demands of this job," Reed will say, according to his opening statement.

Reed will also address the allegations against Hegseth, which Hegseth has denied.

"We must acknowledge the concerning public reports against you. A variety of sources -- including your own writings -- implicate you with disregarding laws of war, financial mismanagement, racist and sexist remarks about men and women in uniform, alcohol abuse, sexual assault, sexual harassment, and other troubling issues. I have reviewed many of these allegations, and find them extremely alarming," Reed will say.

He also alleges that Hegseth's comments suggest he will politicize the military.

"Indeed, the challenge of the Secretary of Defense is to remove partisan politics from the military. You propose to inject it. This would be an insult to the men and women who have sworn to uphold their own apolitical duty to the Constitution," the statement says.

-ABC News' Allison Pecorin

15 minutes ago

FBI didn't interview woman who accused Hegseth of sexual assault in 2017

The FBI's probe of Hegseth did not include an interview with a woman who accused him of sexual assault years ago, sources familiar with the situation told ABC News.

Top senators on the Armed Services Committee were briefed on the FBI's background investigation last week but sources said investigators did not speak to the accuser. The circumstances around the lack of an interview with the woman are unclear.

A police report stated that a woman, identified only as Jane Doe, told investigators in 2017 she had encountered Hegseth at an event afterparty at a California hotel where both had been drinking and claimed that he sexually assaulted her. Hegseth had told authorities that the encounter was consensual.

No charges were filed, although Hegseth subsequently paid the woman as part of a settlement agreement, which Hegseth's attorney said was only because he feared his career would suffer if her allegations were made public.

Read more about the police report and alleged altercation here.

-ABC News' Rachel Scott, Katherine Faulders and Luke Barr

51 minutes ago

Trump reiterates support for Hegseth

In a post on his social media platform, Trump wrote Hegseth will make a GREAT Secretary of Defense.

"He has my Complete and Total support. Good luck today, Pete!" Trump wrote.

President Donald Trump, right, appears with Pete Hegseth at a Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Apr. 6, 2017.
Andrew Harnik/AP

Plus, Trump senior adviser Jason Miller did a morning show blitz praising Hegseth.

"I think Pete Hegseth is going to kill them with kindness," Miller said on CNN, previewing Hegseth's strategy ahead of the hearing.

On Fox News, Miller said he believed Hegseth was the war hero the United States needs and highlighted support from veterans for his nomination.

"I don't see it so much of a challenge. I think it's an opportunity to talk about restoring that warrior ethos, that warrior spirit, back into the military," Miller said as he avoided any concerns of Hegseth's past.

-ABC News Oren Oppenheim and Kelsey Walsh

1 hour and 18 minutes ago

Hegseth to pitch himself as 'change agent'

In his opening statement, obtained by ABC News, Hegseth does not mention the allegations against him but vows to be a "change agent" and bring a "warrior culture" back to the Defense Department.

"I want to thank President Trump for his faith in me, and his selfless leadership of our great Republic," Hegseth will say, according to the prepared remarks. "The troops could have no better Commander-in-Chief than Donald Trump."

"He, like me, wants a Pentagon laser-focused on warfighting, lethality, meritocracy, standards, and readiness," Hegseth will say. "That's it. That is my job."

Pete Hegseth, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense, and his wife Jennifer Rauchet arrive for a meeting at the Hart Senate Office Building, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Hegseth will go on to address his lack of experience compared to previous Pentagon chiefs.

"It is true that I don't have a similar biography to Defense Secretaries of the last 30 years. But, as President Trump also told me, we've repeatedly placed people atop the Pentagon with supposedly 'the right credentials' -- whether they are retired generals, academics, or defense contractor executives -- and where has it gotten us? He believes, and I humbly agree, that it's time to give someone with dust on his boots the helm. A change agent. Someone with no vested interest in certain companies or specific programs or approved narratives," the prepared statement reads.

-ABC News' Rachel Scott