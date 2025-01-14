Hegseth hearing live updates: Trump's Pentagon pick to face Senate grilling

Panel's top Democrat to say Hegseth is not qualified for the job

Sen. Jack Reed will tell Hegseth in no uncertain terms that he does not believe he is qualified for the job of Secretary of Defense.

"I do not believe that you are qualified to meet the overwhelming demands of this job," Reed will say, according to his opening statement.

Reed will also address the allegations against Hegseth, which Hegseth has denied.

"We must acknowledge the concerning public reports against you. A variety of sources -- including your own writings -- implicate you with disregarding laws of war, financial mismanagement, racist and sexist remarks about men and women in uniform, alcohol abuse, sexual assault, sexual harassment, and other troubling issues. I have reviewed many of these allegations, and find them extremely alarming," Reed will say.

He also alleges that Hegseth's comments suggest he will politicize the military.

"Indeed, the challenge of the Secretary of Defense is to remove partisan politics from the military. You propose to inject it. This would be an insult to the men and women who have sworn to uphold their own apolitical duty to the Constitution," the statement says.

-ABC News' Allison Pecorin