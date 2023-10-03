LIVE UPDATES
McCarthy speaker vote live updates: Democrats don't plan to come to his rescue
A vote is expected Tuesday afternoon.
A showdown vote will unfold Tuesday to determine House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s fate.
Hard-line Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz is leading the charge against McCarthy. He introduced the motion to vacate late Monday after criticizing how McCarthy has handled spending and budget issues since Republicans retook majority control of the chamber.
Latest headlines:
Democrats don't plan to save McCarthy's speakership
During a more than two-hour caucus meeting, Democrats were strongly encouraged to vote to not support Speaker McCarthy as he fights for his job, sources tell ABC News.
"It is now the responsibility of the GOP members to end the House Republican Civil War," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement. "Given their unwillingness to break from MAGA extremism in an authentic and comprehensive manner, House Democratic leadership will vote yes on the pending Republican Motion to Vacate the Chair."
Several Democrats said they don't plan to bail McCarthy out.
"We're not voting in any way that would help save speaker McCarthy," Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said.
Vice Chair of House Democratic caucus Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., said, "the leadership put out the facts and the caucus heard from a lot of members… we need a functioning government and speaker McCarthy has shown he cannot govern."
Has an effort to remove a House speaker ever succeeded?
A motion to vacate has only ever been voted on once, in 1910, in an effort to boot then-Speaker Joseph Cannon. The effort failed.
In 2015, then-Rep. Mark Meadows filed a resolution to force a vote on then-Speaker John Boehner’s leadership. But because Meadows didn’t introduce it on the House floor, it wasn’t taken up for consideration.
While history shows previous such efforts over the years have always failed -- it's possible this one could succeed.
