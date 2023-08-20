Meet the 16 reporters ABC News has 'embedded' to cover the 2024 presidential campaign

The embeds are following every candidate -- all across the country.

ABC News has deployed a team of 16 "embedded" campaign producer/reporters who are following every major candidate in the 2024 presidential race all across the country, reporting on their speeches, promises to voters, policy platforms, backgrounds and more.

The team of embeds will be working with ABC News' powerhouse political team to provide the news division with reputable and straightforward reporting.

The 16 embeds will be filing daily from the campaign trail, with the following assignments:

• Gabriella Abdul-Hakim: Larry Elder, Steve Laffey and Tim Scott; South Carolina

• Kiara Brantley-Jones: North Carolina

• Libby Cathey: Asa Hutchinson and Mike Pence; Arizona

• Julia Cherner: Montana

• Abigail Cruz: Nikki Haley and Cornell West; Pennsylvania.

• Hannah Demissie: Ron DeSantis, Glenn Youngkin and Francis Suarez; Florida

• Fritz Farrow: Joe Biden and Marianne Williamson; Michigan

• Lalee Ibssa: Donald Trump; Georgia

• Nicholas Kerr: Chris Christie, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Rick Perry; California

• Soo Rin Kim: Donald Trump; Nevada

• Will McDuffie: Ron DeSantis, Glenn Youngkin and Francis Suarez; Wisconsin

• Isabella Murray: Will Hurd; Ohio and West Virginia

• Olivia Osteen: Texas

• Laura Romero: Virginia

• Kendall Ross: Vivek Ramaswamy and Perry Johnson; Iowa

• Kelsey Walsh: Doug Burgum and the No Labels group; New Hampshire