Meet the 16 reporters ABC News has 'embedded' to cover the 2024 presidential campaign

The embeds are following every candidate -- all across the country.

By
ABC News
Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 2:12 PM ET

ABC News has deployed a team of 16 "embedded" campaign producer/reporters who are following every major candidate in the 2024 presidential race all across the country, reporting on their speeches, promises to voters, policy platforms, backgrounds and more.

The team of embeds will be working with ABC News' powerhouse political team to provide the news division with reputable and straightforward reporting.

The 16 embeds will be filing daily from the campaign trail, with the following assignments:

Gabriella Abdul-Hakim: Larry Elder, Steve Laffey and Tim Scott; South Carolina

Kiara Brantley-Jones: North Carolina

Libby Cathey: Asa Hutchinson and Mike Pence; Arizona

Julia Cherner: Montana

Abigail Cruz: Nikki Haley and Cornell West; Pennsylvania.

Hannah Demissie: Ron DeSantis, Glenn Youngkin and Francis Suarez; Florida

Fritz Farrow: Joe Biden and Marianne Williamson; Michigan

Lalee Ibssa: Donald Trump; Georgia

Nicholas Kerr: Chris Christie, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Rick Perry; California

Soo Rin Kim: Donald Trump; Nevada

Will McDuffie: Ron DeSantis, Glenn Youngkin and Francis Suarez; Wisconsin

Isabella Murray: Will Hurd; Ohio and West Virginia

Olivia Osteen: Texas

Laura Romero: Virginia

Kendall Ross: Vivek Ramaswamy and Perry Johnson; Iowa

Kelsey Walsh: Doug Burgum and the No Labels group; New Hampshire

The embeds' author pages are linked above.

    Their latest reports on 2024 candidates and battleground states will be regularly updated.