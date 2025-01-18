Trump inauguration live updates: A scramble to move ceremony inside because of cold

In his interview with ABC News' Rachel Scott, Trump previewed the executive actions he plans to take on Day One and said to expect a large focus on immigration and a rollback of President Joe Biden's electric vehicle mandates.

"We have to get them out, and we're prepared to do so. Otherwise, we're not going to have a country," Trump said of undocumented immigrants.

"And electric mandate, I think you'll see that rapidly disappear. How ridiculous that was," he added contending that people want more choices.