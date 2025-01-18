Trump inauguration live updates: A scramble to move ceremony inside because of cold

There's a full slate of activities this weekend ahead of Monday's swearing-in.

ByIvan Pereira, Nadine El-Bawab, Stacey Dec, and Rachel Scott
Last Updated: January 18, 2025, 1:09 PM EST

Ahead of Inauguration Day on Monday, President-elect Donald Trump is holding a reception and fireworks show Saturday night at his golf club in Virginia.

On Sunday, he will lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery and then hold a "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" in Washington ahead of Monday's swearing-in ceremony, which has now been moved inside to the Capitol Rotunda because of frigid temperatures in the nation's capital.

Key Headlines

5 minutes ago

Trump previews upcoming executive actions

In his interview with ABC News' Rachel Scott, Trump previewed the executive actions he plans to take on Day One and said to expect a large focus on immigration and a rollback of President Joe Biden's electric vehicle mandates.

"We have to get them out, and we're prepared to do so. Otherwise, we're not going to have a country," Trump said of undocumented immigrants.

"And electric mandate, I think you'll see that rapidly disappear. How ridiculous that was," he added contending that people want more choices.

7 minutes ago

Trump said his inauguration speech will focus on 'unity, strength, fairness'

President-elect Donald Trump spoke with ABC News' Rachel Scott on Saturday and discussed a wide range of topics as he prepares for his inauguration.

When asked what people can expect to hear from his speech, the president-elect said, "I think it will be unity. I think it will be strength. It will be fairness."

"Very important is fairness because some people are not treated fairly. It will be those three topics," Trump added.

43 minutes ago

Coast Guard, National Guard prepare for frigid ceremonies

As temperatures are expected to plummet ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, both the National Guard and the Coast Guard are mobilizing to ensure security and safety during the event.

Roughly 7,800 National Guard personnel will provide support, with the District of Columbia National Guard leading the support efforts, officials said. Army and Air National Guard units from 40 states and territories will also contribute to the mission, according to officials.

Meanwhile, over 300 Coast Guard personnel and assets are involved in preparations, working in freezing temperatures. Even the Potomac River has frozen amid recent cold temperatures in Washington, according to Coast Guard officials.

-ABC News' Beatrice Peterson

58 minutes ago

Tens of thousands are expected at the 'People's March,' organizers say

The People's March, a feminist-led progressive movement, kicked off on Saturday with tens of thousands of attendees.

Demonstrators gather for the "People's March on Washington," on Jan. 18, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The rally aims to bring attention to reproductive freedoms.

The event is a rebranding from the 2017 Women's March to bring attention to key issues including LGBT and reproductive rights, D.C. statehood and environmental issues. Organizers expected more than 50,000 attendees, according to permits filed with the National Park Service.

While the cold may deter some protesters from President-elect Donald Trump's second inauguration ceremony, law enforcement and organizers told ABC News that several protests and major events are still planned throughout the weekend.

-ABC News' Beatrice Peterson

