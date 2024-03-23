Louisiana 2024 Democratic, Republican primary results

Polls in the state open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. CDT, 9 p.m. EDT.

The 2024 Louisiana presidential primary election will take place on March 23, 2024.

There's little doubt who will win the presidential balloting since President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have secured their party's nominations.

The Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, LA, April 17, 2020. Chris Graythen/Getty Images/FILE

Author Marianne Williams will still be on the Democratic ballot as well, though she has not earned any delegates in her bid so far. She said she is still campaigning. Other former candidates will be on the ballots as well.

There are 48 delegates up for grabs for Democrats, and 47 delegates for Republicans.

State significance

Louisiana played a significant role in the 2020 primaries when, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to delay its primaries.