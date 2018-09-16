A top Republican lawyer who led federal investigations of President Clinton said special counsel Robert Mueller's striking a deal to win the cooperation of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is a "very significant breakthrough" and “really good for the country."

Ken Starr, who as Independent Counsel led the Clinton investigations, told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl on "This Week" Sunday that prosecutors like Mueller "“want to get to the bottom of these issues so we have all the facts, and we can assess those facts.”

"And so it’s all the more helpful that Paul Manafort has said, 'You – you have me and I’m going to give you the truth and nothing but the truth,'" Starr said. "So I think this is this is really good for the country."

“Let’s get to the truth of the matter,” Starr said.

Manafort pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of conspiracy and agreed to fully cooperate with Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and any possible collusion by Trump associates.

Manafort, who had already been found guilty of eight counts of tax fraud by a federal jury in Virginia, was supposed to begin a second trial in Washington federal court Monday. In his deal with the special counsel, he agreed to "broad" cooperation and to participate in “interviews, briefings, producing documents, [and] testifying in other matters.”