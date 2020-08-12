Marjorie Taylor Greene wins House GOP runoff in Georgia She's likely to win in November in the solid red district.

Despite embracing a fringe conspiracy theory and facing backlash for espousing racist views in old videos, businesswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has defeated neurosurgeon John Cowan in the Republican runoff for Georgia's 14th Congressional District, the Associated Press has projected.

"The GOP establishment, the media, & the radical left, spent months & millions of dollars attacking me. Tonight the people of Georgia stood up & said that we will not be intimidated or believe those lies. I’m excited to be the next Congresswoman of GA 14," Greene tweeted Tuesday night. "God bless America."

Greene will face Democrat Kevin Van Ausda, but she's expected to easily win in the solid red district, which covers the northwest corner of the state. It's currently represented by Republican Rep. Tom Graves, who announced he wouldn't seek reelection in early December.

The race rose to the national spotlight after POLITICO uncovered hours of Facebook videos in which Greene expresses racist, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic views.

Following POLITICO's reporting, many Republicans condemned her comments, including Georgia Republican Reps. Buddy Carter, Drew Ferguson, Jody Hice and Doug Collins, who called the comments "embarrassment to the entire state."

"The comments made by Ms. Greene are disgusting and don’t reflect the values of equality and decency that make our country great. I will be supporting Dr. Cowan," said House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., in a statement provided to ABC News in June.

A spokesman for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told POLITICO the leader found the comments "appalling" and said he had "no tolerance for them."

However, unlike Scalise, McCarthy chose to remain neutral ahead of the runoff election, his campaign spokesman confirmed to ABC News Sunday.

Greene had originally been running the state's 6th Congressional District, a November battleground currently represented by freshman Democrat Lucy McBath. Shortly after Graves announced his retirement, Greene switched districts. Former Rep. Karen Handel won the Republican primary in June.

