3 more states vote in the 2024 presidential primary

Maryland, Nebraska and West Virginia are all casting ballots on Tuesday in the 2024 presidential primary.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the only major candidates still running. They clinched their parties' respective nominations earlier this year.

Maryland

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are 37 delegates awarded for the Republican race and 95 awarded for the Democratic race.

Nebraska

Polls cover two time zones and will close by 8 p.m.

Thirty-six delegates are up for grabs in the GOP race. On the Democratic side, there are 29 delegates available.

West Virginia

Polls are open in the state from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Beyond the presidential race, other candidates will be on the primary ballot including those running for the Senate and House.

In the Republican presidential primary, the winner will pick up all of the state's 32 delegates to the Republican National Convention. There are 20 delegates up for grabs for Democrats.