People cast their ballots during early voting at a community center, Oct. 25, 2018, in Potomac, Md., two weeks ahead of the key US midterm polls.
The top Google trend search on the morning of the 2018 midterm elections was "Donde votar," Spanish for "Where to vote," providing further evidence that the Latino vote is becoming more of a deciding force in electing political leaders.

Recent surveys conducted by the Pew Research Center show that registered Hispanic voters have been "more engaged in this midterm election" than before.

PHOTO: Voters fill out their ballots at a polling place to participate in early voting in Californias 25th Congressional district, Nov. 4, 2018, in Lancaster, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty Images
Voters fill out their ballots at a polling place to participate in early voting in California's 25th Congressional district, Nov. 4, 2018, in Lancaster, Calif.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Sunday also found that Hispanic voters' increased enthusiasm in the 2018 congressional midterms outpaces that of all U.S. adults.

(MORE: Election Day 2018 LIVE: Historic midterms could be referendum on Trump presidency)

More than 52 percent of registered Hispanic voters said they had given the election "quite a lot" of thought, up 16 percentage points from 2014, according to Pew. In addition, 55 percent of Hispanic voters said they were more enthusiastic about voting, compared with 37 percent in 2014, the survey found.

On the morning of Election Day, the Google Trends Twitter account announced that "Donde votar" was the top trending search in Google in the U.S. Google provided a plug-in for users to type in their address to search for the nearest polling locations after searching "Donde votar" or "Where to vote."

PHOTO: Google provided a plug-in for users searching Donde votar or Where to vote.Google
Google provided a plug-in for users searching "Donde votar" or "Where to vote."

PHOTO: People arrive for early voting at a polling place in Charlotte, N.C., Oct. 23, 2018.Chuck Burton/AP
People arrive for early voting at a polling place in Charlotte, N.C., Oct. 23, 2018.

Much of the spike occurred on Monday afternoon, a graph on Google Trends shows, but the search remained No. 1 through election morning.

(MORE: 2018 early vote significantly surpasses 2014, Florida early and mail voting over 5M)

The factoid could signify an increase in the demographic's voter turnout, which has lagged far behind others in past elections at a rate of 27 percent, according to Pew. In addition, more than 29 million Hispanics are eligible to vote, up 4 million from 2014.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 36 percent of Latino voters said they would be "certain" to vote, a 9 percent increase from 2014.

PHOTO: Voters wait in line in the gymnasium at Brunswick Junior High School to receive their ballots for the mid-term election, Nov. 6, 2018, in Brunswick, Maine.Robert F. Bukaty/AP
Voters wait in line in the gymnasium at Brunswick Junior High School to receive their ballots for the mid-term election, Nov. 6, 2018, in Brunswick, Maine.

The Latino vote could play a pivotal role in several states, including Florida, California and some elections in the southwest, The Associated Press reported.

(MORE: 7 key races that tell the story of the 2018 midterms)

In California, there were initial signs that Latinos were requesting ballots at a higher clip, and early voting in southern New Mexico indicated strong Hispanic turnout, according to AP.

On Monday, prominent Latina celebrities such as Zoe Saldana, Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Rosario Dawson and Eva Longoria took to the streets of Miami to rally people to head to the polls.

